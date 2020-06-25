Global  

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally
President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history.

Ryan Brooks reports.

Critics of US-Taliban deal say militants can't be trusted

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence that Afghan militants might have accepted Russian bounties for killing American troops did not scuttle the U.S.-Taliban..
Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit

Protesters block Mount Rushmore road before Trump visit

Protesters blocked a road to Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), as President Donald Trump began his July Fourth celebrations with a trip to the landmark despite concerns about large gatherings which could spread coronavirus and criticism from Native Americans.

For nearly 160 years, St. George has been known as Utah's 'Dixie.' The name is all over the city. Is it time to change?

 The word "Dixie" is everywhere in St. George, Utah. The controversy over its Confederate ties is back in the public eye — but it's not a new debate.
Stonewall Jackson statue comes down along Richmond's Monument Avenue

 Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue and other Confederate memorials along Monument Avenue
Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3), shrugging off concerns about social distancing during a pandemic.

Five-year-old amputee raises $1 mln with walk

Five-year-old amputee raises $1 mln with walk

Five-year-old Tony Hudgell has raised more than 1 million pounds ($1.24 million) for the London hospital that saved his life by walking 10 kilometres on his new prosthetic legs after being inspired by Captain Tom's record breaking endeavours. Ryan Brooks reports.

U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK

U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK

[NFA] The U.S. Senate passed a bill to punish those who back China's efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

U.S. hits second-largest case spike in single day

U.S. hits second-largest case spike in single day

The United States has recorded the second-largest increase in coronavirus cases since the health crisis began, with a rise of 35,588 new infections on Tuesday (June 23) as a dozen states see infections surge, according to a Reuters tally. Ryan Brooks reports.

