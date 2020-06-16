William savours pint of cider ahead of pubs and restaurants reopening
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
William savours pint of cider ahead of pubs and restaurants reopening
The Duke of Cambridge’s wish for a pint in his local after months of lockdown was granted when he visited a pub ahead of bars and restaurants reopening.A few weeks ago William joked he was looking forward to having a drink and on Friday he was able to savour a cider when he visited the Rose and Crown in the Norfolk village of Snettisham.The duke and his family have visited the 600-year-old pub, hotel and restaurant, which is a few miles from their home of Anmer Hall, and William returned to show his support for Britain’s hospitality industry on the eve of customers returning.
The Duchess of Cambridge helped youngsters to plant a garden at a children's hospice near Norwich on Saturday. Using plants bought during a visit last week to Fakenham Garden Centre near her Norfolk home of Anmer Hall, Kate worked alongside a volunteer gardener, staff and two families to help create a new horticultural design for a large patio area.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
The Duke of Cambridge joked that his three children have been “attacking the kitchen” during lockdown as he visited a bakery which serves the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. William went to the small family business in King’s Lynn on Friday, a short drive from his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The duke heard how Smiths the Bakers, which has been trading since 1971, was managing during the pandemic. It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published