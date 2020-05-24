Thailand's only panda bear welcomes zoo visitors again as lockdown eases

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare
Thailand's last giant panda welcomed the zoo visitors again after three months of cosured due to the COVID-19 in Chiang Mai province.

The 18-year-old giant panda named Lin Hui had been spending her time inside the enclosure alone during the lockdown after her fellow mate Chuang Chuang died in September 2019.

Footage from July 1 morning shows the visitors enjoying watching the bear who had gained 10lbs during the lockdown just eating in her enclosure.

The zoo's contract for the panda with China is due in 2020 but director Wuthichai Muangman said they are now working on the extension.

He said: "After the death of her mate, I visited China to express condolence and had discussion over the contract extension which is set to expire in 2022." "We also discussed about finding her a new mate but we had to postpone it due to the pandemic.

In the meantime, we will do our best to take care of her."

