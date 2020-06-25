Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Dozens of Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrated their team's victory by holding a parade in a traditional ancient Thai style.

The supporters dressed in the old kingdom Ayutthaya period warrior costumes in Suphan Buri province on July 1.

They also had a replica of the Premier League trophy that was paraded on a cow-drawn wooden cart.

Lleader Sujin Wajakij said that Liverpool winning the Premier League is like a dream come true for him and the others fans so he invited them to enjoy the victory together.

He said: "I have been supporting Liverpool since I was young and waited for this moment for a long time, as have all the other fans here.

"I think this is a good event because it has brought us together after sometime apart because of the COVID-19.

Now we are here celebrating together."