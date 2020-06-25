Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:44s - Published
Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Dozens of Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrated their team's victory by holding a parade in a traditional ancient Thai style.

The supporters dressed in the old kingdom Ayutthaya period warrior costumes in Suphan Buri province on July 1.

They also had a replica of the Premier League trophy that was paraded on a cow-drawn wooden cart.

Lleader Sujin Wajakij said that Liverpool winning the Premier League is like a dream come true for him and the others fans so he invited them to enjoy the victory together.

He said: "I have been supporting Liverpool since I was young and waited for this moment for a long time, as have all the other fans here.

"I think this is a good event because it has brought us together after sometime apart because of the COVID-19.

Now we are here celebrating together."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Party begins as Liverpool stars go nuts for Willian’s penalty and crash Virgil van Dijk’s interview at team hotel

As Liverpool fans partied in the streets outside Anfield, the players went nuts in their hotel as the...
talkSPORT - Published

Liverpool facing potential Anfield ban if fans continue to celebrate title victory on the streets and ignore social distancing rules

Premier League champions Liverpool could be banned from playing their remaining home matches at...
talkSPORT - Published



Tweets about this

genobkk

Mask Fans from all walks of life in #Thailand, incluidng former red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar, wear #Liverpool jerse… https://t.co/gfG2ETn0VT 1 week ago

Silklink

Silklink @BangkokPostNews Interesting to see Liverpool FC fans as far as Thailand, celebrate its win thousands of miles away! 1 week ago

Pinjowiischit

เรื่องดีๆมีมาไม่หยุด RT @BangkokPostNews: Fans from all walks of life in #Thailand, incluidng former red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar, wear #Liverpool jerseys… 1 week ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post Fans from all walks of life in #Thailand, incluidng former red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar, wear #Liverpool jerse… https://t.co/yqX2PCBjNG 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat [Video]

Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
We won't defend title, we will attack next one, says Klopp [Video]

We won't defend title, we will attack next one, says Klopp

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool side will be the hunted rather than the hunters next season, but he says they will not be defending their Premier League title, rather attacking the next one.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:36Published
Jurgen Klopp says guard of honour from Manchester City a 'nice gesture' [Video]

Jurgen Klopp says guard of honour from Manchester City a 'nice gesture'

Premier League Champions Liverpool will receive a guard of honour when they play rivals Manchester City. However, manager Jurgen Klopp is in no mood to ease off and has said "We will not defend the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published