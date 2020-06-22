Watch: Indian Railways lifts Scherzer's span in Pamban Bridge to enable ships to pass

Watch: Testing of railway engine performed on Railway Bridge in Rameswaram



A rail engine test was carried out on June 30 on the Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram. Over 100 years old, the Pamban Railway Bridge is in good shape and its maintenance work is currently underway. Pamban Railway Bridge is also a major tourist attraction by itself and people watch it with awe when the two leaves of the bridge open up to let ships pass through.

