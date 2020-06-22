Global  
 

Watch: Indian Railways lifts Scherzer's span in Pamban Bridge to enable ships to pass
Watch: Indian Railways lifts Scherzer's span in Pamban Bridge to enable ships to pass

Watch: Indian Railways lifts Scherzer's span in Pamban Bridge to enable ships to pass

Railway authorities lifted Scherzer's span in Pamban Railway Bridge in Rameswaram, to enable ships and large vessels to pass.

The 105-year-old Pamban Bridge links Mandapam on the mainland and Rameswaram at the Pamban island.

Other News Mentions

Indian Railways Indian Railways India's national railway system operated by the Ministry of Railways

Watch: First all-women passing out parade of RPF sub-inspector cadets in Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: First all-women passing out parade of RPF sub-inspector cadets in Hyderabad

The Indian Railways held its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade on July 17. All the women cadets showed their parade with great enthusiasm and spirit. Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar, was the chief guest at the event. Medals and certificates were presented to the cadets for their outstanding performance.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
Trade body in Rameswaram protest against 'privatisation of Railways' [Video]

Trade body in Rameswaram protest against 'privatisation of Railways'

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on July 17 staged a protest in Rameswaram against 'privatisation of Indian Railways'. Protestors demanded that the government should not privatise the country's railway sector. Earlier Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the claims Indian Railways being privatised.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Plasma air purifiers, hands-free devices in post-Covid rail coaches

 Provision for plasma air purification, hands-free amenities such as foot-operated soap dispensers and handrails coated with anti-microbial copper are among the..
IndiaTimes

Pamban Bridge Pamban Bridge Railway bridge connecting Pamban Island to mainland India


Max Scherzer Max Scherzer American baseball player


Rameswaram Rameswaram Town in Tamil Nadu, India

Watch: Testing of railway engine performed on Railway Bridge in Rameswaram [Video]

Watch: Testing of railway engine performed on Railway Bridge in Rameswaram

A rail engine test was carried out on June 30 on the Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram. Over 100 years old, the Pamban Railway Bridge is in good shape and its maintenance work is currently underway. Pamban Railway Bridge is also a major tourist attraction by itself and people watch it with awe when the two leaves of the bridge open up to let ships pass through.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Shiva lingam found amid coral rocks in Rameswaram [Video]

Shiva lingam found amid coral rocks in Rameswaram

Amidst the coral rocks, a beautiful Shiva lingam was also found. Lingam was found at Agni Teertham, eastern beach of Ramanathaswamy Temple. Local devotees flocked to site to offer prayers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Mandapam Mandapam town in Tamil Nadu, India


Pamban Island Pamban Island island in India


Watch: Indian Railways operates 'SheshNaag', the longest ever freight [Video]

Watch: Indian Railways operates 'SheshNaag', the longest ever freight

Indian Railways created another record by operating the longest freight train named 'SheshNaag'. The rake had a total of 251 wagons which were pulled by four electric locomotives. The feat was achieved..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
Work begins for India’s first vertical lift railway bridge at Rameswaram [Video]

Work begins for India’s first vertical lift railway bridge at Rameswaram

Construction work at Tamil Nadu’s Pamban railway bridge began. The project, undertook by Indian Railway, is expected to be completed in two years. The new bridge would be around 2 km in length. It..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
Rameswaram: Testing of railway engine performed on the Pamban railway bridge: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Rameswaram: Testing of railway engine performed on the Pamban railway bridge: Watch | Oneindia News

Testing of railway engine performed on the Pamban railway bridge in Rameshwaram.Pamban bridge a first-of-its-kind for Indian Railways! The much-awaited first vertical sea bridge on the Indian Railways..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published