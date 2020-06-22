Watch: Indian Railways lifts Scherzer's span in Pamban Bridge to enable ships to pass

The Indian Railways held its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade on July 17. All the women cadets showed their parade with great enthusiasm and spirit. Director General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar, was the chief guest at the event. Medals and certificates were presented to the cadets for their outstanding performance.
Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on July 17 staged a protest in Rameswaram against 'privatisation of Indian Railways'. Protestors demanded that the government should not privatise the country's railway sector. Earlier Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the claims Indian Railways being privatised.
A rail engine test was carried out on June 30 on the Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram. Over 100 years old, the Pamban Railway Bridge is in good shape and its maintenance work is currently underway. Pamban Railway Bridge is also a major tourist attraction by itself and people watch it with awe when the two leaves of the bridge open up to let ships pass through.
Indian Railways created another record by operating the longest freight train named 'SheshNaag'. The rake had a total of 251 wagons which were pulled by four electric locomotives. The feat was achieved..
