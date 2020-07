Wetherspoons pub in Woolwich, southeast London, attracts two pub-goers for 8am opening time on Super Saturday

Super Saturday (July 4) got off to a quiet start in Woolwich, southeast London, as only two pub-goers were seen waiting outside the local Wetherspoons pub, The Great Harry, when it opened at 8am.

Social distancing markings can be seen outside the pub at the new reduced distance of 1 metre rather than 2.