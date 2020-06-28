Covid-19: Biggest single day jump of over 22,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours | Oneindia

No respite from the Coronavirus Pandemic raging in India which is world's 4TH worst hit.

India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,48,315 with the biggest single-day increase of 22,771 cases as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country also witnessed 442 deaths during the period, taking the total number of death count to 18,655.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226.

There are around 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country.

The centre said that the recovery rate has further improved to 60.80 per cent.

This is the second consecutive day when coronavirus cases have increased by more than 20,000.

There has been a surge of 4,57,780 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with over 1,92,990 infections.

