Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Biggest single day jump of over 22,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours | Oneindia
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Covid-19: Biggest single day jump of over 22,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours | Oneindia

Covid-19: Biggest single day jump of over 22,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours | Oneindia

No respite from the Coronavirus Pandemic raging in India which is world's 4TH worst hit.

India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,48,315 with the biggest single-day increase of 22,771 cases as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country also witnessed 442 deaths during the period, taking the total number of death count to 18,655.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226.

There are around 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country.

The centre said that the recovery rate has further improved to 60.80 per cent.

This is the second consecutive day when coronavirus cases have increased by more than 20,000.

There has been a surge of 4,57,780 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with over 1,92,990 infections.

#CoronavirusPandemic #Coronavirus #India

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India sees highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,28,859

A record single-day surge of 19,906 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 5,28,859 on Sunday, while...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 22,771, recovery rate improved to 60.80 percent [Video]

COVID-19: India reports highest single-day spike of 22,771, recovery rate improved to 60.80 percent

On July 04, India reported 442 deaths and highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, positive cases stand at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Coronavirus cases increase, Nevada leaders urge responsible behavior [Video]

Coronavirus cases increase, Nevada leaders urge responsible behavior

Since Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 cases in Nevada have been on a steady climb. And many are worried about where the state could be in two weeks with another busy holiday weekend ahead.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:12Published
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended [Video]

Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended

From highest single-day spike in Covid cases in India to JEE, NEET exams getting postponed, here are the top updates on the pandemic. India recorded the highest single-day spike with over 20,000 new..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published