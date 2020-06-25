Officers fired for mocking Elijah McClain death

Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary



John Hickenlooper on the Democratic nomination for US Senate in the June 30 primaries. Hickenlooper defeated Andrew Romanoff, the former speaker of the Colorado House. Hickenlooper defeated Andrew Romanoff, the former speaker of the Colorado House. He served two terms as the state's governor, first elected in 2010 and then re-elected in 2014. Business Insider reports that the former governor won a handily, 60% to 40%. Hickenlooper will now face vulnerable Republican Senator Cory Gardner.

