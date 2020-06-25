Global  

Officers fired for mocking Elijah McClain death
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published
[NFA]Three Colorado police officers were fired and a fourth resigned after they shared photographs they took of themselves re-enacting a chokehold officers used to subdue a Black man who later died, authorities said on Friday.

Soraya Ali reports.

