Officers fired for mocking Elijah McClain death

Death of Elijah McClain 2019 killing of American man under police custody
Elijah McClain: Denver officers fired for pictures mocking man's death. Three officers are sacked in Denver, Colorado after they shared photos re-enacting a chokehold.
BBC News
Photos show police reenacting chokehold on McClain. One of the three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain has been fired over photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used before the Black man died.
USATODAY.com
'A crime against humanity': Officers fired over photo reenacting Elijah McClain chokehold. Among the fired officers: Jason Rosenblatt, one of the three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man.
USATODAY.com
Colorado State in the western United States
5-term Rep. Tipton backed by Trump loses in Colorado primary, upset by businesswoman Lauren Boebert. Boebert opened her restaurant in defiance of a state coronavirus lockdown. She has also said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory is true.
USATODAY.com
Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Republican tops Trump-backed Rep. in primary. Five-term Colorado U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton was upset in Tuesday's Republican Party primary by Lauren Boebert, a pistol-packing businesswoman, ardent defender of gun rights.
USATODAY.com
