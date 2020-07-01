Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening

Pubs in England are reopening on Saturday after three and a half months of coronavirus restrictionsView on euronews



Prince William enjoys cider and chips in Norfolk pub beer garden The Duke of Cambridge has a look around a village pub ahead of its reopening after lockdown.

Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening



The Duke of Cambridge revealed he was a cider man as he enjoyed a pint at The Rose & Crown in Norfolk ahead of pubs across the country reopening on Saturday, when Covid-19 lockdown measures ease. Prince William spoke to the pub landlord and staff about their experience living through the pandemic, and how they have adapted their operations in order to safely serve customers. Princess Diana As A Mom



Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother. It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. Until her death in 1997, Diana made many public appearances with her sons, in both formal and informal settings, which resulted in countless sweet mom moments. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the coronavirus outbreak. William and Kate held a video call with six members of staff, who sat socially distanced in their blue scrubs, from Fraser Health's Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to mark Canada Day.