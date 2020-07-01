Global  

Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s
Pubs in England are reopening on Saturday after three and a half months of coronavirus restrictionsView on euronews

Prince William enjoys cider and chips in Norfolk pub beer garden

 The Duke of Cambridge has a look around a village pub ahead of its reopening after lockdown.
BBC News
Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening [Video]

Duke of Cambridge enjoys first pint ahead of pub reopening

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he was a cider man as he enjoyed a pint at The Rose & Crown in Norfolk ahead of pubs across the country reopening on Saturday, when Covid-19 lockdown measures ease. Prince William spoke to the pub landlord and staff about their experience living through the pandemic, and how they have adapted their operations in order to safely serve customers. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:23
Princess Diana As A Mom [Video]

Princess Diana As A Mom

Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother. It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. Until her death in 1997, Diana made many public appearances with her sons, in both formal and informal settings, which resulted in countless sweet mom moments.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Canadian medical staff to mark Canada Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to visit frontline workers in Canada after hearing how they have been battling the coronavirus outbreak.William and Kate held a video call with six members of staff, who sat socially distanced in their blue scrubs, from Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia to mark Canada Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54

Prince William sneaks in pint of cider a day before pubs reopen in England

Prince William sneaks in pint of cider a day before pubs reopen in England The Duke of Cambridge visited a 600-year-old pub in Norfolk and managed to order a £4.15 pint of...
Daily Record - Published


