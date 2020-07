Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:31s - Published 3 days ago Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square Anti-China protest held at Times Square in New York. Indian Americans called for 'Boycott China'. Demonstration saw dozens of Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans. Protesters held placards, raised Indian and Tibetan national flags. Protesters chanted pro-India and anti-china slogans. Protest comes after China's intrusion attempt in Ladakh. Clash left 20 Indian soldiers dead and several injured. 0

