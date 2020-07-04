Beer we go! Inside a London Wetherspoons as pubs re-open and drinkers their order first pints in months

Customers at the Toll Gate pub, part of the Wetherspoons chain, in Harrringay, north London, enjoy their first pint in months following easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Punters were invited to sanitize their hands on arrival and to pick up a paper and pencil.

Customers are being asked to provide their contact details every time they visit a Wetherspoons pub from today.

"I've been banged up [inside the home] for three months, it's great to back!

Cheers!" said one happy customer.

"I've come in to see some regulars and some friends, hopefully it'll continue," said another.