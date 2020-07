Face mask of gold: Pune man splurges Rs 2.8 lakh on unique mask amid Covid

A Pune resident has shot to limelight with a unique face mask.

Shankar Kurade of Pimpri-Chinchwad splurged Rs 2.89 lakh on a mask made of gold.

He reportedly said that the mask has minute holes for air circulation, but he isn't sure if the mask is 'effective'.

Face masks have become a necessity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India with over 1.92 lakh infections so far, and over 8,300 deaths.

