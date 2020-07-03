Global  

Coney Island, Jersey Shore Beaches Enforce Social Distancing With July 4th Crowds Expected
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Coney Island, Jersey Shore Beaches Enforce Social Distancing With July 4th Crowds Expected

Coney Island, Jersey Shore Beaches Enforce Social Distancing With July 4th Crowds Expected

Many people in New York and New Jersey are expected to head to beaches Saturday to celebrate the July 4th holiday.

But, concerns over the coronavirus remain and social distancing rules will be in effect.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

