Coney Island, Jersey Shore Beaches Enforce Social Distancing With July 4th Crowds Expected
Many people in New York and New Jersey are expected to head to beaches Saturday to celebrate the July 4th holiday.
But, concerns over the coronavirus remain and social distancing rules will be in effect.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Jersey Shore Beaches Crowded As July 4th Weekend BeginsBefore Friday evening's storms, beaches along the Jersey Shore were crowded on the first day of the July 4th holiday weekend; CBS2's Cory James reports.
July 4th muted as COVID-19 cases soar[NFA] Coronavirus cases are rising in 37 U.S. states, many of which are canceling traditional Independence Day celebrations to stop the spread. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Crowds Flock To Jersey Shore To Begin July 4th WeekendBeach-goers headed to the Jersey Shore on Friday to start the July 4th weekend; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.