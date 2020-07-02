Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Martin: We got what we deserved
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Martin: We got what we deserved

Martin: We got what we deserved

Chris Martin talks to Sky Sports after his goal in extra-time gave Derby a vital point against Nottingham Forest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jarmond faces many challenges in taking over as UCLA’s AD

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most new athletic directors who take over in July have the luxury of getting...
Seattle Times - Published

Martin Landray: World needs a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19

Oxford University epidemiologist discusses the possibility of the coronavirus being treated with HIV...
Al Jazeera - Published

Wine Talk: From chocolate baguettes to a world of wine

Wine Talk: From chocolate baguettes to a world of wine New oleh Martin Sinkoff has had a long and varied career in wines, and is now looking to the future...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Law enforcement to ramp up boat patrols amid holiday weekend and beach closures [Video]

Law enforcement to ramp up boat patrols amid holiday weekend and beach closures

Law enforcement agencies say they’ll be patrolling the waterways on Independence Day weekend to make sure boaters stay safe and remain 50 feet apart.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:44Published
Person At Graduations Test Positive [Video]

Person At Graduations Test Positive

Sydney Martin provides more information after Huntsville City schools announced someone associated with two graduation ceremonies test positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Testing Labs Running Slow But Supplies Holding Up [Video]

Testing Labs Running Slow But Supplies Holding Up

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin was live in Huntsville after learning about Huntsville Hospitals urgent cares and their testing for coronavirus.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished