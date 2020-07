An officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.

Charlie Heflin, MS, AEM RT @ABC : A Toledo police officer is dead after being shot in the chest while responding to a 911 call of an intoxicated person in a Home De… 4 minutes ago

exarmyofficer RT @wsyx6 : A Toledo Police officer was shot and killed overnight. The last time a Toledo Police officer was killed in the line of duty was… 3 minutes ago

2020 😩🇺🇸😥 - I’m on the Trump train! 🇺🇸 RT @RetiredNYCPD : Toledo police officer killed in shooting. Northwest Ohio’s law enforcement community is mourning the death of a Toledo po… 2 minutes ago

Chris Pergrossi-Contin @fbi Im using Magic: All people involved know the gunman, because the gunman has a house nearby. The house is a pop… https://t.co/lEj1xK5ixi 12 seconds ago

Brad Kuhn @RCSD Thank you @RCSD . Also my thoughts and prayers are with Toledo police department in Ohio. Officer Anthony Dia… https://t.co/WBEA9CwbkN 6 seconds ago