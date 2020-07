Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew' Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 minutes ago Ghislaine Maxwell 'won't speak about Prince Andrew' Ghislaine Maxwell will not speak about Prince Andrew as part of a potential plea deal, according to a friend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources "Epstein Pimp" Agrees To Name Names



Jeffrey Epsteinโ€™s former mentor claimed Ghislaine Maxwell will fully cooperate with the feds. The NY Post reports that disgraced elderly socialite was busted on charges that she groomed underage.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 21 hours ago