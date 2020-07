A man from Pune in India is so obsessed with gold that he's wearing a coronavirus facemask made from the precious metal.

Shankar Kurade's gleaming personal protective equipment is worth 300,000 rupees or 4,000 US dollars and even has tiny holes in it so that this Indian Goldfinger can breathe easily.

Kurade says he got the idea for the blinging mask after seeing a silver one on TV.