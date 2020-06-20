Covid: Girlfriend of Donald Trump's son infected, Donald Jr in quarantine

Girlfriend of US President Donald Trump's son reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality is dating Donald Trump Jr. She had reportedly travelled to South Dakota for President Trump's 4th of July speech.

She was found to be infected during routine testing of people expected to come in close contact with the President.

Donald Jr is in precautionary quarantine after having tested negative.

USA is the worst hit nation so far with over 27 lakh infections.

