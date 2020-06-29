Global  

New COVID-19 outbreak in China a threat to economic recovery
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s
New COVID-19 outbreak in China a threat to economic recovery

New COVID-19 outbreak in China a threat to economic recovery

Chinese industrial output last month grew at its strongest rate since the virus was detected in December, but shop sales are slow as consumers remain cautious.

