Howe Joe Biden Could Blow It

Recent polls indicate that President Donald Trump is losing his bid for re-election.

There are still four months before the election.

According to Politico there are several ways challenger Joe Biden can blow the election.

Biden might say the wrong thing at a debate.

He might have an awkward moment in an interview or at a press conference.

Trump’s massive advertising campaign might begin to resonate, hurting Biden’s favorability ratings.