England requires no quarantine for travellers from 59 countries

Pubs reopen as Covid-19 lockdown relaxed in England



The Cross Keys pub in London opened for the first time today as Covid-19 lockdown measures were relaxed in England. Customer Blair Sandison from Scotland was pleased to be having his first pub drink since the end of March while pub manager Eric Lanouilh said his pub had done "so much" to implement the new social distancing guidelines. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:03