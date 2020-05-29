Trump Announces National Garden

President Donald Trump announced the construction of a "National Garden of American Heroes." The garden is meant to honor iconic figures through history.

The executive order on the development listed at least 31 Americans who will be memorialized in a series of statues.

The list included... Susan B.

Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin... Billy Graham, Martin Luther King, Jr., Douglas MacArthur.... former President Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, and Betsy Ross.

"None will have lived perfect lives, but all will be worth honoring, remembering, and studying," the order said.