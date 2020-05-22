PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the worldJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England were reopening Saturday in an effort at normal life, while South Africa signaled anything but — reporting another..
WorldNews
Pity poor Rishi Sunak for being charged with delivering Boris Johnson's slogan 'build back greener'The behaviour changes required by coronavirus and those needed for the climate emergency seem similar, but the analogy is flawed
Independent
All you need to know from the July 3 coronavirus briefing
Stanley Johnson (writer) British politician and writer
Boris Johnson's father undermining coronavirus measures with lockdown trip to Greek villa, Independent Sage warnsExperts warn Stanley Johnson and Dominic Cummings giving public impression of 'one rule for them' and reducing compliance
Independent
Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row
Greece Country in southeastern Europe
Greece economy: Europe's biggest urban renewal project launched
Coronavirus: England’s quarantine-free list of countries publishedGreece, Belgium and Spain are among the countries on the list but Portugal is not.
BBC News
Prime minister most senior minister of cabinet in the executive branch of government in a parliamentary system
PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing
PM says Government will examine air corridors for travellers
'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Coronavirus: Couple's joy at post lockdown weddingTrainee doctor Julia Payne, who contracted Covid-19, was originally due to marry Henry Matter in May.
BBC News
Tiafoe tests positive for Covid-19 and withdraws from All-American Team CupFrances Tiafoe is the latest tennis player to contract coronavirus and withdraws from the All-American Team Cup in Georgia.
BBC News
'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi congratulates Bihar workers in Bhojpuri
