PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown
The Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has defended his decision to travel to Greece – and making social media posts regarding the journey.The comments came after Boris Johnson’s father posted a picture on social media of himself arriving in the country wearing a face mask.The 79-year-old said he was visiting on “essential business” because he needed to “Covid-proof my property” ahead of the letting season.Asked about social media posts, Mr Johnson senior told reporters on Saturday: “I didn’t put them up… in a spirit of defiance, or anything like that.”

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

 JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England were reopening Saturday in an effort at normal life, while South Africa signaled anything but — reporting another..
WorldNews

Pity poor Rishi Sunak for being charged with delivering Boris Johnson's slogan 'build back greener'

 The behaviour changes required by coronavirus and those needed for the climate emergency seem similar, but the analogy is flawed
Independent
All you need to know from the July 3 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the July 3 coronavirus briefing

Round-up of the Government's Covid-19 press conference, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation ahead of pubs reopening on July 4.

Boris Johnson's father undermining coronavirus measures with lockdown trip to Greek villa, Independent Sage warns

 Experts warn Stanley Johnson and Dominic Cummings giving public impression of 'one rule for them' and reducing compliance
Independent
Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row [Video]

Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, who travelled to Greece despite the barring of direct entry from the UK. Mr Shapps said that Mr Johnson would have to quarantine upon return to the UK and that the travel complied with Foreign Office advice to only make essential international journeys. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Greece economy: Europe's biggest urban renewal project launched [Video]

Greece economy: Europe's biggest urban renewal project launched

With unemployment at more than 14 percent, Greeks welcome the news but wonder if they will be the ones to benefit.

Coronavirus: England’s quarantine-free list of countries published

 Greece, Belgium and Spain are among the countries on the list but Portugal is not.
BBC News

PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing [Video]

PM addresses public ahead of further lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the government's policy shift from "blanket, national measures to targetted, local measures", as the reopening of venues including pubs goes ahead this weekend despite a local coronavirus outbreak in Leicester. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

PM says Government will examine air corridors for travellers [Video]

PM says Government will examine air corridors for travellers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government is examining the possibility of opening air corridors between countries allowing people to move freely without the need for a 14 day isolation which will be imposed travellers arriving in the UK. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee [Video]

'Rs 1000 crore emergency fund announced by PM lacks clarity', says CM Mamata Banerjee

In the view of cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it will be advance or package. "Prime Minister announced Rs 1000 crore for the emergency fund but he didn't clarify whether it'll be advance or a package. He said he'll decide later on but he said it may be advance also. I said whatever you will give you decide, we'll give you details. We have to help people so we've started relief work. I told PM that we'll get Rs 53,000 Cr from central govt regarding food subsidy, social schemes and central schemes wherever our money is there. So I said you try to give some money to us so that we can work in this crisis," said CM Banerjee.

Coronavirus: Couple's joy at post lockdown wedding

 Trainee doctor Julia Payne, who contracted Covid-19, was originally due to marry Henry Matter in May.
BBC News

Tiafoe tests positive for Covid-19 and withdraws from All-American Team Cup

 Frances Tiafoe is the latest tennis player to contract coronavirus and withdraws from the All-American Team Cup in Georgia.
'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi congratulates Bihar workers in Bhojpuri [Video]

'Seva Hi Sangathan': PM Modi congratulates Bihar workers in Bhojpuri

On July 04, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed relief works done by BJP workers during the lockdown. In a virtual meet, he said, "Workers of Bihar BJP and the people deserve congratulations. Many people were saying that COVID-19 will spread faster in eastern parts of the country due to high temperatures. But you all have proved it wrong."

