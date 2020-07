Police officers injured trying to break up gathering on London estate

Seven police officers were injured after police tried to break up an unlicensed music event in west London on Friday (July 4th).

Police were called to an estate in White City following reports of a large gathering of people.

According to reports, bricks and other missiles were thrown at police when they tried to speak to the group, forcing them to back away before more officers arrived.

None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.