The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why

In the United States, if one political party is doing well, it tends to publish polls that say so.

And according to CNN, the Democratic party is publishing an awful lot of polls these days.

Democratic and liberal aligned groups have put out 17 House polls taken in April or later.

However, Republican-aligned groups have put out zip, zilch, nada.

Zero.

That's a very bad ratio for Republicans.

It hasn't always been that way, though.

From January through March, Republican and conservative groups released 10 polls compared with the Democrats' two.

The April turning point lines up well with when the coronavirus pandemic became the headline story of the year.

April is also when Trump's approval rating began an almost continuous nosedive that remains unabated.

Recent numbers point to a national political environment in which Democrats are favored by double digits.