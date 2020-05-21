How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole.

According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.

But due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, he was released on furlough from a federal prison camp in upstate New York at the end of May.

He's currently serving his sentence under home confinement at his family's New York City apartment.

It's scheduled to end in November of 2021.

But the Bureau of Prisons says inmates on furlough must not leave the area of their furlough without permission.

While Cohen's lawyer defends his client's actions, the Bureau of Prisons says any prisoner who violates the terms will be considered an escapee.