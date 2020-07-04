Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona

The Mexican state of Sonora borders Arizona.

The border usually sees brisk traffic, as Americans cross into Mexico for tourism, commerce, and medical visits.

But now, CNN reports the Mexican government has set up additional checkpoints across the border over the holiday weekend.

The checkpoints are to prevent unauthorized travel and conduct health checks on people crossing from the US.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that many people from Arizona have been coming to Sonora for non-essential reasons.

Sonorans are alarmed that a major US holiday, when families travel for gatherings and cookouts, could escalate the outbreak in northern Mexico.

The restrictions are set to remain in place until the end of the month.

Crossings for commerical and medical reasons are still permitted.