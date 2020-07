PM Modi lauds BJP workers for efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Talking at ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ meet on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the welfare work undertaken by the BJP during the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus disease outbreak as seven state units of the party gave a presentation of their work at a video conference.

Senior party leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh also attended the video conference.

Leaders and chief minister from BJP-ruled states attended the meet virtually.

