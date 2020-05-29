Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be.

But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there, even if only transferring through the airport.

First under British colonial rule and then after its handover to China, Hong Kong has offered legal protection from the mainland Communist Party for decades.

Chinese dissidents, Western academics and global NGOs used Hong Kong as a safe space to meet, organize and criticize Beijing, mostly without consequence.

But whether it can continue to serve that function is now entirely up in the air.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law [Video]

US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law

While addressing a press conference at Rose Garden of White House, United States President Donald Trump said that the USA will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
The New Hong Kong National Security Law, Explained [Video]

The New Hong Kong National Security Law, Explained

BEIJING — Chinese authorities on May 28 bypassed Hong Kong's legislature to approve a national security law that threatens the foundations of the city's freedoms and autonomy. This new law, which..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:49Published