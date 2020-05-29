For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be.

But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there, even if only transferring through the airport.

First under British colonial rule and then after its handover to China, Hong Kong has offered legal protection from the mainland Communist Party for decades.

Chinese dissidents, Western academics and global NGOs used Hong Kong as a safe space to meet, organize and criticize Beijing, mostly without consequence.

But whether it can continue to serve that function is now entirely up in the air.