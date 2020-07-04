Global  

Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:18s - Published
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights

From Maharashtra crossed 2 lakh cases of Covid-19 to Kolkata suspending flights for a brief period in July, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic.

World Health organization (WHO) lauded India’s effort in tackling coronavirus and also asked India to manage Covid data in the country.

Maharashtra reported over 7,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking tally over 2 lakh-mark.

Tamil Nadu also crossed 1 lakh-mark while Delhi is nearing the 1 lakh-mark with over 97,000 cases.

PM Modi hailed BJP party workers for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar send samples for Covid test after a senior member of the legislative council tested positive.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.

