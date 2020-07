Hundreds gathered in central Madrid today (July 4th) to demand a law be passed protecting the rights of Trans people.

Hundreds gather in central Madrid to demand law for Trans people

The protesters want parliament to pass a law guaranteeing the right to gender self-determination.

The protest in Puerta del Sol coincides with Pride celebrations which are taking place this week