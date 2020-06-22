Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus.

Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore.

CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative.

Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

A former Fox News personality, Guilfoyle is also the ex-wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Guilfoyle's test results came soon after Trump Jr. posted images falsely suggesting masks don't help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

