Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases exceed 11 million
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases exceed 11 million

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases exceed 11 million

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,198 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, as worldwide cases passed 11 million.

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases approach 11 million

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases approach 11 million

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,131 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 137.The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,995 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 89 from 43,906 the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Top 11 Million

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Top 11 Million Coronavirus cases have surpassed 11 million worldwide, as the outbreak continues to surge in several...
WorldNews - Published

Doctor shares safety concerns amid surging U.S. coronavirus cases

Many Americans are looking for ways to stay safe this holiday weekend as coronavirus cases rise to...
CBS News - Published

WHO says Mideast at 'critical threshold' in virus numbers

WHO says Mideast at 'critical threshold' in virus numbers Shares The World Health Organization warned Wednesday the Middle East was at a decisive moment in the...
WorldNews - Published


