Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases exceed 11 million

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,198 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, as worldwide cases passed 11 million.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Department of Health and Social Care United Kingdom government ministerial department Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases approach 11 million



The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,131 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 137.The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970 Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995



The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,995 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 89 from 43,906 the day before. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970