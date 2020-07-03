Study: New Strain Of Coronavirus Makes People Just As Sick, And Spreads Faster

A new strain of the novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading from Europe to the US.

According to Business Insider, a new study says the virus is more infectious than its predecessor but is not making people any sicker than before.

According to Business Insider, researchers call the new strain G614 and the previous strain D614.

One researcher says the new mutation is "now the dominant form infecting people." The US has reported a total of 2,795,437 cases of the disease.

129,438 people have died of it since it gained a foothold within the country in January.