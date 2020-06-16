Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party

Pre-COVID-19, the White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington.

But since late March, it's been on virtual lockdown.

This week, however, party preparation began anew.

Previously laid off staff have returned this week to set up the White House July Fourth party.

Guests will be front-line workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses, and others, as well as members of the military.

Waitstaff will wear disposable rubber gloves and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-advised face masks.

Yet Friday evening, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump appeared at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

There, several thousand supporters blatantly non-socially distanced.

They sat closely packed in bleachers, and in chairs that were zip-tied together.