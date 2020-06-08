Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh

Two groups of Trump supporters in Pittsburgh held celebrations on Independence Day and were met by a group of counter-protesters in support of racial justice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The QAnon Candidates Are Coming. Are Republicans Ready?

 The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has..
NYTimes.com

G.A.O.: Trump Boosts Deregulation by Undervaluing Cost of Climate Change

 The Government Accountability Office has found that the Trump administration is undervaluing the cost of climate change to boost its deregulatory efforts.
NYTimes.com

Mary L. Trump's new book almost turns The Donald into a sympathetic figure

 Mary L. Trump's new book gives the history of the Trump family and insight into why her uncle, Donald Trump, is the way he is.
USATODAY.com

The return of Jeff Sessions? Who takes on John Cornyn? Here's what to watch in Tuesday's elections

 President Trump's former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is battling against the president's preferred candidate in Alabama's Senate race. The race is one of..
USATODAY.com

President Donald Trump erroneously refers to Alabama coach Nick Saban as Lou Saban

 President Donald Trump erroneously referred to Alabama coach Nick Saban as "Lou Saban" while endorsing ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville for Senate.
USATODAY.com

Pittsburgh Pittsburgh City in western Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Seemed Like a Virus Success Story. Now Cases Are Surging.

 Pittsburgh, a sister city to Wuhan, China, saw only modest cases for months. In the last two weeks, cases are suddenly soaring.
NYTimes.com

Instead of Juneteenth, honor 13th Amendment as a national holiday

 June 19, 1865, did not deliver African Americans from slavery. Dec. 6, 1865, did, writes Robert Hill, a Pittsburgh-based communications consultant.
USATODAY.com
Little sign of antifa in U.S. prosecutions of protest violence [Video]

Little sign of antifa in U.S. prosecutions of protest violence

A Reuters review of federal charging documents found no reference to the anarchist group President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have blamed for recent violence and looting. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published
Extremely Rare Stainless-Steel Ford Collection Is Heading To Auction [Video]

Extremely Rare Stainless-Steel Ford Collection Is Heading To Auction

A trio of rare stainless steel Ford cars are heading for auction this September. The extremely rare cars span decades of Ford Motor Company's design. originally created in 1935 to promote stainless steel and its then-new possibilities, Ford used the tough material to construct just three models, the 1936 Deluxe Sedan, the 1960 Thunderbird and 1967 Lincoln Continental convertible. Each is included in this unique listing. Made in collaboration with Pittsburgh-based metal firm Allegheny Ludlum Inc., only 11 stainless steel cars were ever manufactured, making them some of the rarest in Ford's Design Canon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Independence Day (India) Independence Day (India) National day in India, celebrated on 15 August

Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on comments made at Mount Rushmore in an Independence Day address on Saturday, as protesters scuffled in the capital's streets. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RueStahl

Rue Stahl @UNITE_USA_1st Why don't You & Black Voices for Trump create a Counter Protest & Meet these Marxists in the Street… https://t.co/WLhX45VFZ7 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn [Video]

Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn

Clashes broke out between Black Lives Matter protesters and pro-police protesters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Sunday (July 12). Footage shows an alleged Donald Trump supporter being beaten by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Tense Protests Take Place Across Pittsburgh On 4th Of July [Video]

Tense Protests Take Place Across Pittsburgh On 4th Of July

Protesters clashed with police in downtown Pittsburgh after President Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed on the North Shore, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:47Published
Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published