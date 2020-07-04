Demonstrators demand immigration reform

Wthitv.com.

1:41:53 - :56 "we are here demanding for communities, not cages."

New for you at six... on this independence day... demonstrators are demanding immigration reform.

This large group started their protest in indianapolis this morning.

They then traveled to the clay county jail.

It is a "short-term" 'immigration and customs enforcement" detention center.

Demonstrators picked today because they say we cannot take pride in the country while families are separated at the border.

They're demanding the release of all those detained by "ice" in clay county.

1:42:59 - 1:43:11 stefany, indiana undocumented youth alliance "we have people still detained during a pandemic.

We have people fighting to not wear masks but you continue to let people stay in a jail where they are exposed and don't even have their basic needs met."

These protesters also used their voices today to address the criminal justice system and how they say it disproportionately impacts people of color... the poor... and mentally ill.

We did speak with clay county authorities who say some "counter protesters" did show u after our cameras were gone.

This is video from a viewer.

We're told everyone eventually dispersed