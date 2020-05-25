WHO halts malaria drug in COVID-19 trials

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims A candle was places outside of 10 Downing street this evening as part of a nationwide memorial to remember all those we have lost to Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The civil aviation ministry has announced suspension of flights to Kolkata from six cities with a high incidence of Covid-19, including Delhi and Mumbai, with..

With the coronavirus pandemic still accelerating, impacting lives and livelihoods and causing fear and anxiety among people, the World Health Organization on..

The World Health Organization has shared a number of dietary tips and food recommendations that can help combat the problem of iron deficiency. ......

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded India's efforts in tackling Covid-19 but said that the country should also focus on data management originating..

