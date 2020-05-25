WHO halts malaria drug in COVID-19 trials

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
WHO lauds India's efforts in Covid-19 fight, says focus should be on data managementThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded India's efforts in tackling Covid-19 but said that the country should also focus on data management originating..
IndiaTimes
5 foods that help fight iron deficiencyThe World Health Organization has shared a number of dietary tips and food recommendations that can help combat the problem of iron deficiency. ......
WorldNews
WHO asks South-East Asia region countries to pay attention to mental health, suicide preventionWith the coronavirus pandemic still accelerating, impacting lives and livelihoods and causing fear and anxiety among people, the World Health Organization on..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Flights from Delhi, 5 other cities can’t land in KolkataThe civil aviation ministry has announced suspension of flights to Kolkata from six cities with a high incidence of Covid-19, including Delhi and Mumbai, with..
IndiaTimes
Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00Published
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources