Massachusetts Reports 210 New Coronavirus Cases
Massachusetts Reports 210 New Coronavirus Cases
The latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts.
nobsan777

nobsan777 RT @kr3at: Massachusetts reports 210 new cases and 23 new deaths bringing total confirmed cases there to 109,838 and 8,172 total deaths. #… 37 minutes ago

josephbduda

Joe Duda RT @wbz: Massachusetts Reports 210 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 More Deaths https://t.co/WK4CzOaDcb 1 hour ago

mvassy14

Marcie Glick RT @BostonGlobe: Fauci praises Massachusetts for its response to the coronavirus outbreak as the state’s key indicators continue downward t… 2 hours ago

LUVfrosty

A.DeSimone RT @NBC10: Massachusetts reported on Saturday 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 210 positive cases. https://t.co/WlAj66328g 2 hours ago

kr3at

Coronavirus Updates - Alexander Higgins Massachusetts reports 210 new cases and 23 new deaths bringing total confirmed cases there to 109,838 and 8,172 tot… https://t.co/wxcFO5c9Gz 2 hours ago

JamesCordeiro3

James Cordeiro Massachusetts reports 23 coronavirus-related deaths, 210 cases https://t.co/Ih9hyqyzld 2 hours ago

NBC10

NBC 10 WJAR Massachusetts reported on Saturday 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 210 positive cases. https://t.co/WlAj66328g 3 hours ago

BostonDotCom

Boston.com Mass. reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, 210 new cases https://t.co/OUK30QkzNg https://t.co/9tmeyzw0VA 3 hours ago


