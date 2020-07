EFL Championship goals highlights Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published 45 seconds ago EFL Championship goals highlights Take a look at the EFL Championship goals highlights from July 4.Watch the EFL highlights on Quest every Saturday at 9pm and Wednesday’s at 10.30pm for mid-week fixtures. Stream live and catch-up on dplay. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this