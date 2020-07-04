Emily Ratajkowski New Blonde Hair

Emily Ratajkowski is instantly recognizable by her freckles, pouty lips, and long, brown hair.

And when she revealed last week that she'd dyed her hair blonde, the comments on her Instagram posts were largely celebratory.

"Forever I have said that you can't go wrong with anything you do.

But this blond hair is big NO," one commenter wrote, while another demanded, "Go back to brown!!!" — and those are only two of the rude remarks.

At first, Ratajkowski ignored the unsolicited opinions, sharing several more posts of her new flaxen look throughout the week.