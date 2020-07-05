Johnny Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Men of Mackey will be without Johnny Hill, who tested positive for COVID-19 this morning

Just over 24 hours away from their first game in the 2020 tbt in columbus, ohio... but they'll have to win that game without the help of another former boilermaker.

Johnny hill withdrew from the team this morning after testing positive for covid-19.

Hill says he's doing alright and will continue his isolation from his columbus hotel room.

Johnny: what's up everybody it's johhny hill.

Just wanted to give y'all a quick update.

Unfortunately i will not be able to compete in the 2020 tbt with the men of mackey.

Took my final covid test and tested positive for it.

I'm doing fine.

I don't really have any symptoms. right now i'm just quarantining and trying to stay out of contact with everyone.

All players entering the tbt went through a mandatory quarantine before entering practice or team meetings.

General manager ryan kay confirmed to sports 18 that hill has not had contact with any other members of the men of mackey, and that the rest of the team will still be able to play tomorrow.

The rest of the tournament began today, marking the first, live, nationally televised basketball game since early march.

The #19 seed purdue alumni squad will take on the #14 seed team heartfire tomorrow night at 7 you can bet i'll be here to get you those highlights and postgame comments on wlfi weekend report at 11.

Rocket mortgage classic in its third