Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.

Keir Starmer faces backlash from Labour's ruling committee after party defends 'racist, sexist and abusive' WhatsApp messages

 Statement prepared by party lawyers said criticism was 'po-faced' and that officials had an expectation of privacy
Independent
Starmer supports govt’s action on Hong Kong security law [Video]

Starmer supports govt’s action on Hong Kong security law

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that his party agrees with the course of action that the government has set out following the announcement of Hong Kong’s “shocking” security law. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:18Published

Ed Miliband says Labour should not downgrade climate change policies

 Comments come after Keir Starmer's office suggested 2030 target could be pushed back
Independent

Prince Charles pays tribute to NHS on its 72nd birthday [Video]

Prince Charles pays tribute to NHS on its 72nd birthday

The Prince of Wales has recorded a heartfelt video message on the 72nd birthday of the NHS to thank NHS staff and other workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

National landmarks to light up in blue to celebrate NHS staff

 The #LightItBlue campaign will recognise frontline workers as the NHS turns 72
Independent

NHS at 72: How was the health service created and what were its guiding principles?

 'Spirit of '45' saw Clement Attlee's Labour government implement radical healthcare reform and mastermind a fairer Britain
Independent

