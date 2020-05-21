Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published 6 minutes ago Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend