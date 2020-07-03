Class 12th results: Poonch topper dreams of joining defense services

Despite all odds, Rishika Ranyal became the topper of Jammu province and Poonch district in class 12.

The results were declared recently in the state.

"Internet connectivity was a big issue last year, but with the great support of teachers and my parents, I cracked this exams and I am so happy for this," said Rishika Ranyal to ANI.

Rishika Ranyal is now gearing up for engineering and want to join defense sector and serve the nation.