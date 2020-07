Thousands marched through downtown Nashville in a Black Lives Matter protest on the Fourth of July.



Related videos from verified sources Candlelight vigil to mark fourth anniversary of death of Philando Castile



Dozens of Minnesotans gathered at the Philando Castile memorial in Falcon Heights on Monday (July 6) for a candlelight vigil honouring his life. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 6 hours ago March for Philando Castile takes place in Minnesota on fourth anniversary of his death



The masses gathered in Minnesota to march and celebrate the life of Philando Castile, who was fatally gunned down four years ago to the day during a traffic stop by a police officer. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:45 Published 8 hours ago Trump Supporters Deface Black Lives Matter Mural



Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Martinez, California, USA Info from Licensor: "A couple wearing Trump 2020 shirts vandalized a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Martinez, California. When confronted.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 05:09 Published 23 hours ago