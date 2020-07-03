Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Man shot by police near 57th Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WE'LL TALK MORE ABOUT IT COMINGUP IN YOUR MOST ACCURATEFORECAST.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The shooting that claimed Phoenix police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle's life

This graphic video with strong language from Phoenix Police Department shows the shooting that...
azcentral.com - Published


Tweets about this

policeofficer

Raymond E. Foster State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Muncie #Indiana #OIS https://t.co/GEVfFdx0vM 5 minutes ago

RetiredNYCPD

Blue Lives Matter Knifeman dead in Phoenix Az. PD officer-involved shooting near 57th Avenue and Indian School Road https://t.co/Qud2yMsX00 10 minutes ago

amcneer

Alan McNeer RT @WNDU: A person died after an officer-involved shooting in Muncie. Police were called out around 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of a suicidal… 14 minutes ago

WNDU

WNDU A person died after an officer-involved shooting in Muncie. Police were called out around 2 a.m. Sunday for reports… https://t.co/ME8vjeL2sX 16 minutes ago

spotcrime

spotcrime Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Muncie; state police investigate https://t.co/PMxchgWf9R 3 hours ago

LostLakeTribune

Rioters Anonymous RT @wrtv: Indiana State Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot by Muncie police early Sunday. https://t.co/ikZpNkOJsm 8 hours ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy State Police investigating after person dies in officer-involved shooting https://t.co/c0DtgucZiU 8 hours ago

0_oReallydude

Accounting Bae 😍 RT @FOX59: State Police investigating after person dies in officer-involved shooting https://t.co/8BF8POC0AJ 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Deadly Scottsdale shooting happened after armed robbery [Video]

Deadly Scottsdale shooting happened after armed robbery

Scottsdale police say a deadly shooting near 81st Street and Indian School Road happened after an armed robbery attempt.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:45Published
Deadly shooting in Scottsdale near 81st St. and Indian School Rd. [Video]

Deadly shooting in Scottsdale near 81st St. and Indian School Rd.

Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting near 81st Street and Indian School Road.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:25Published
Deadly shooting in Scottsdale near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road [Video]

Deadly shooting in Scottsdale near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road

Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting near 81st Avenue and Scottsdale Road.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:33Published