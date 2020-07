Idaho has the most deaths on rivers of any state so far in 2020 Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:52s - Published 7 minutes ago Idaho has the most deaths on rivers of any state so far in 2020 In the United States, there have been 37 deaths on rivers so far in 2020, Idaho has the most deaths on the river with six. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE 4TH OF JULYWEEKEND IN THESUN...WATER SAFETYBECOMES CRITICAL.AND SO FAR THISYEAR IDAHO HAS THEMOST DEATHS ONRIVERS IN THECOUNTRY.IDAHO NEWS SIX'SSTEVE DENT...WITHTHE HELP OF AWHITEWATEREXPERT... SHARESSOME WATERSAFETY.AMERICANWHITEWATER WASFOUNDED IN 1954THIS NON-PROFITHAS GROWN INTOTHE PREMIERORGANIZATION FORRIVER STEWARDSHIPIN THE COUNTRYFOCUSING ON THREEPILLARS."WHICH IS ACOMBINATION OFCONSERVATION.ACCESS ANDSAFETY."CHARLIE WALBRIDGEPUTS TOGETHERACCIDENT REPORTSFOR AMERICANWHITEWATER HESTARTED DOING THISAFTER HEWITNESSED ADROWNING ALMOST50 YEARS AGO."NOBODY WANTEDTO TALK ABOUT ITAND IT REALLYUPSET ME SO ISTARTED TRACKINGWHITEWATER IN1975."CHARLIE JUSTRELEASED DATA THATSHOWS 37 PEOPLEACROSS THECOUNTRY HAVE DIEDON RIVERS IN THEFIRST SIX MONTHSOF THIS YEAR."WE TRY TO FINDOUT ABOUTACCIDENTS SO WECAN LEARN FROMTHEM."CHARLIE TOLD USTHE NUMBERS AREABOUT AVERAGE BUTHE SAYS THERE HAVEBEEN MOREACCIDENTSINVOLVINGINEXPERIENCEDBOATERS AND INHALF OF THE DEATHSPEOPLE WEREN'TWEARING A LIFEJACKET WHICHINCLUDES FIVE OFTHE SIX DEATHS INIDAHO."90 PERCENT OF ALLFATALITIES COULDBE PREVENTED WITHA LIFE JACKET ITGETS A LITTLE BITDIFFERENT YOU CANPUT YOURSELF INPLACES INWHITEWATER WHEREA LIFE JACKETWON'T SAVE YOUFROM BUT JUSTGENERALLY FOR THEAVERAGE PERSON 9OUT OF TEN COULDBE PREVENTED BYWEARING A LIFEJACKET."IDAHO HAS MOSTBOATING FATALITIESSO FAR THIS YEARFOUR OF THOSEWERE UP NORTHNEAR COUERD'ALENE IN ACOMBINATION OFRECREATIONKAYAKS. A TUBE ANDA POWERBOAT.THERE WAS ONERAFTING DEATH ONTHE LOCHSA AND WEHAD A WOMAN DIEFLOATING THE BOISERIVER A WEEK AGO."REALLY THE BOISERIVER THROUGHTOWN HAS BECOMESUCH A WONDERFULRECREATIONRESOURCE BUTTHERE ARE ALWAYSPEOPLE THAT DON'TKNOW WHAT THEYARE DOING IT'S NOTMALICIOUS THEYJUST DON'T KNOW."CHARLIERECOMMENDS GOINGOUT WITHEXPERIENCEDBOATERS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY ONLYTHREE DEATHS HAVEOCCURRED WITHWHITEWATERKAYAKERS ANDTHERE HAVE BEENZERO DEATHS FORPEOPLE WHO GO ONCOMMERCIAL TRIPSPLUS CHARLIE HASOTHER TIPS INADDITION TOWEARING LIFEJACKETS."AVOIDING ALCOHOLAND DRUG USEWHEN YOU ARE ONTHE WATER AND THETHIRD THING ISAVOIDING EXTREMESOF WEATHER WATERLEVELS ANDESPECIALLY COLD."FIVE OF THE 37DEATHS INVOLVEDSTRAINERS...SOMETHING LIKE TREES ORBRANCHES THAT CANSNAG PEOPLE ANDCAUSE THEM TODROWN.THE 2020 FLOAT HASKICKED OFF... BUT ADEATH ON THE BOISERIVER LASTWEEKEND... IS ANEARLY REMINDER OFTHE POWER... ANDDANGER... OF THEWATER





