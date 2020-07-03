Global  

Rubber Duck Regatta winner to donate portion of prize
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
0
1-lucky duck has another reason to celebrate!

We have new details about today's "rubber duck regatta."

Nats: winning announcement you heard it there... local company "ice rigging" is this year's winner.

Ducks made their way down the wabash river earlier this evening.

This is part of the annual "rubber duck regatta."

You can see just how many duckies were dumped into the river for the race!

Once the ducks crossed the finish line... one "lucky duck" won a cash prize of 10-thousand dollars.

Sot: on the phone with winner the company owner say he plans to donate "most" of




kimgarza96

Kimberly Garza RT @TribStarJoe: Ice Rigging is the 2020 winner of the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta. https://t.co/EttGhNoYLR 3 hours ago

TribStarJoe

Joe Garza Ice Rigging is the 2020 winner of the Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta. https://t.co/EttGhNoYLR 3 hours ago


Rubber Duck Regatta set for Saturday, precautions in place due to COVID-19 [Video]

Rubber Duck Regatta set for Saturday, precautions in place due to COVID-19

The winner takes home $10,000 and a chance at $1 million!

Credit: WTHIPublished