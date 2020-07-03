Rubber Duck Regatta winner to donate portion of prize

1-lucky duck has another reason to celebrate!

We have new details about today's "rubber duck regatta."

Nats: winning announcement you heard it there... local company "ice rigging" is this year's winner.

Ducks made their way down the wabash river earlier this evening.

This is part of the annual "rubber duck regatta."

You can see just how many duckies were dumped into the river for the race!

Once the ducks crossed the finish line... one "lucky duck" won a cash prize of 10-thousand dollars.

Sot: on the phone with winner the company owner say he plans to donate "most" of