EIGHT YEAR-OLD GIRL SHOT IN THEARM, IT HAPPENED AROUND 9:30,POLICE SAY SHE WAS IN THEBACKSEAT OF A CAR WHEN SOMEONEYOU HAD FIRED SHOTS NICE IT.



Related videos from verified sources Black Lives Matter Cleveland holds rally to 'defund' police



A rally to defund the Cleveland Police Department was held on the Fourth of July. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:49 Published 3 hours ago 12-Year-Old Girl Saves Fourth Of July Parade In NJ



A July 4th parade in New Jersey that originally got canceled ended up going off without a hitch Saturday thanks to a 12-year-old girl. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:54 Published 3 hours ago Boy, eight, killed in Alabama shopping centre shooting



An eight-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at an Alabama shopping centre that left three other people injured, police said. Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the shooting.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 14 hours ago