Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thousands march in Black Lives Matter protest, march
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Thousands march in Black Lives Matter protest, march
Thousands took to downtown Nashville for a Black Lives Matter march and protest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black Trans Lives Matter protest: 'Why we're marching'

BBC Local News: London -- Following the Black Lives Matter movement, organisers expect thousands at a...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •Grimsby Telegraph


Church leaders in racial justice march

Church leaders from the region are set to take part in a protest in London's Parliament Square in...
Express and Star - Published


Tweets about this

mjhubbard1

mjhubbard🇺🇸CHINA LIED RT @FOXNashville: 55 people were arrested for criminal trespassing on Capitol grounds following today's peaceful Black Lives Matter demonst… 3 minutes ago

FOXNashville

FoxNashville 55 people were arrested for criminal trespassing on Capitol grounds following today's peaceful Black Lives Matter d… https://t.co/OSqnnXNNk5 4 minutes ago

johngesquivel1

john g esquivel Thousands march through Nashville in Black Lives Matter protest https://t.co/ho09hgotbt via @YouTube Make America A… https://t.co/LG3HzQAoUJ 1 hour ago

J1mmie

Jim Phillips😜 @Patbagley Trump and his mostly white supporters are Covid-celebrating July 4th while hundreds of thousands of Blac… https://t.co/kAy6Q6Px86 3 hours ago

Jed0000

Jonathan Domingo RT @SkyNews: Thousands of protesters have marched through London in support of the #BlackTransLivesMatter movement, as annual #Pride celebr… 8 hours ago

sipnp

Random @The_Prasson @arminla @Man77Nc @COVID19Tracking Thousands https://t.co/wMMRgWI586 60,000… https://t.co/WwPppuFwXM 9 hours ago

Dyoung1208

Danny @sherylkahn Will this young boy be eulogized by Rev. Al? Will BLM march through Birmingham in protest of the THOUSA… https://t.co/06n3ZRKeDr 9 hours ago

RaychelTania

Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 @MayorOfLA Stick a hot dog in it, Eric. Happy 4th! https://t.co/P6qdsIeOLZ 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter protest in Marina [Video]

Black Lives Matter protest in Marina

Some people attending the protest say the 4th of July isn’t a day of freedom for everyone

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:05Published
Thousands march through Nashville in Black Lives Matter protest [Video]

Thousands march through Nashville in Black Lives Matter protest

Thousands marched through downtown Nashville in a Black Lives Matter protest on the Fourth of July.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:44Published
Black Lives Matter Cleveland holds rally to 'defund' police [Video]

Black Lives Matter Cleveland holds rally to 'defund' police

A rally to defund the Cleveland Police Department was held on the Fourth of July.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:49Published